Teofimo Lopez Wants An End To 'YouTuber Boxing', Takes Dig At Jake Paul, Logan Paul

Teofimo Lopez recently took to Twitter and claimed that the ‘YouTuber Boxing’ is ruining the sport, demanding that it should be stopped. Though the undisputed lightweight champion didn’t take any names, it’s obvious that he’s referring to Jake and Logan Paul. With multiple boxing events taking place every month, promotors are winning to put YouTubers on their cards. This, according to many, is a mockery of the sport as the social media influencers are taking the spotlight off the professionals, who have been in the business for years.

“Stop this YouTuber Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for! S*** not sweet,” Teofimo Lopez wrote.

The Paul brothers, who are huge social media influencers, became pro-boxers just after competing in one amateur bout each. Logan Paul, who has more than 22 million subscribers on YouTube, lost his pro debut to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019, which took place on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has seen success so far, as he won both of his bouts. Earlier, he defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in 2020, before besting former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the mega Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. Now, he’s preparing to fight former UFC star Ben Askren in an 8-round pro-boxing bout, which will be his biggest test yet.

Logan Paul earlier signed to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The bout was set to take place on February 20, 2021, but now it’s rumoured to be postponed. Since the announcement of the fight, it has received a mixed reaction from fans, with some claiming that the bout is an easy money maker for the pound-for-pound juggernaut.

An argument can be made that the YouTubers are helping boxing become more mainstream as they are bringing more audience to the sport. However, the viewers that fighters like Logan Paul and Jake Paul bring cannot be called true boxing fans as many of them are not likely to follow the sport when those two aren’t involved.

Canelo Alvarez on Jake and Logan Paul

Not just Teofimo Lopez, but no. 2 pound-for-pound boxer Canelo Alvarez has also slammed Jake and Logan Paul for their involvement in the sport. While talking to TMZ, Canelo claimed that because the Paul brothers are only focused on money, they show a lack of respect for boxing. "I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects. I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him (Jake Paul) for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about," he added.

Image Source: Teofimo Lopez/ Instagram