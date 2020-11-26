What Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day 2020 And Which Are Closed?

Thanksgiving falls on November 26th this year. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year. The day is observed as a national holiday in the U.S. and in Canada. Read on to know more about What stores are open on Thanksgiving day 2020?

What stores are open on Thanksgiving day 2020?

As Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, not all business would be open on this day. However, several grocery shops would be found open on Thanksgiving till reduced hours. Here is a list of store names and their timings, however shoppers should check with their local supermarket branch, as the open hours might vary based on the store. Stores open on Thanksgiving day 2020 are -

Wegmans (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

ShopRite (varies by store)

Stop & Shop (6 a.m. - 3 p.m.; pharmacy will be closed)

Foodtown (varies by store)

Whole Foods (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Acme (5 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Foodtown

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Ulta (from 3 pm)

Five Below

Lilly Pulitzer - select stores would be open

Macy's (from 5 pm)

Michaels (from 6 pm)

Old Navy (from 3 pm)

Victoria's Secret

However, shops like Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart, Target, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club, Aldi and Lidl would be closed on Thanksgiving 2020. People should also note that the Thanksgiving parade at Macy's could be watched from the comfort of their home itself. After the Thanksgiving on Thursday, people can check out a few retail outlets for the Black Friday deals as well. Here are the stores which are having many Black Friday deals this year. Take a look.

Amazon is offering deals on all categories on Black Friday.

Walmart

Kohl’s would have a Black Friday sales week

Lululemon

Wayfair is offering 80% off from appliances to furniture

Coach is offering deals up to 70% off handbags and the other categories as well

The North Face is offering 30% off on select categories like coats.

This year, the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade would be broadcasted at 9 am ET on NBC. The broadcast would be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. The parade could also be watched on Verizon's Youtube channel as well.

The NBC has partnered with Verizon for the 5th year to Livestream the Macy's Thanksgiving on Verizon's Youtube account as well as their Twitter and other media accounts. ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, also turned virtual this year and it would be aired on Thanksgiving at 9 am itself. Happy Thanksgiving day 2020

