Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Grooves To The Beats Of 'Dang Dang' In THIS Cute Video

The power couple of Tollywood Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have a huge fanbase who follow them on social media. The duo keep their fans updated at all times. Recently, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her daughter Sitara. The video featured Sitara dancing to the beats of the song Dang Dang from his father's latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru. Read more about Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s dance performance.

Mahesh Babu's daughter owns the Dang Dang dance moves

The video on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram handle is 1 minute 32-second long and features Sitara in dancing to the song, Dang Dang with perfection. The original dance track features Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia grooving along and showcasing their graceful moves to the upbeat tunes of the song. The song managed to gain popularity, with audiences still calling it one of their favourite party songs. Dang Dang has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of this peppy track.

The couple has been extremely active on social media and has managed to gain a massive fan following through their posts. Their nuggets of family-time is adored by their fans, especially with the antics of their little one. Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram currently has 1.6m followers and Mahesh Babu's Instagram currently has 4.2m followers. Aside from glimpses of their movie releases, Mahesh and Namrata keep their huge fan following entertained with a steady stream of cute posts.

