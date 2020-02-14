Mahesh Babu's Remuneration For 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Will Leave You Astonished

Mahesh Babu presently is basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. As per recent reports, it has been stated that Mahesh Babu chose an alternate tactic as far as his payment for Sarileru Neekevvaru is concerned. The report further states that he got a hike of 300 per cent over his previous release. Mahesh Babu’s previous release Maharshi also performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu did not take the usual remuneration that he takes for his films, his alternate tactic was to co-produce the movie. Sarileru Neekevvaru was jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. The movie was produced on a budget of Rs. 75 crores. As per recent reports, it has been stated that Mahesh Babu opted to go for non-theatrical rights for his payment which seems to have worked amazingly well for him.

The non-theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru amount to Rs. 82 crore. Since he opted for this tactic, his remuneration for the movie increased drastically making him one of the highest-paid actors of the South Indian film industry. For the movie Maharshi, the actor, as per reports earned around Rs. 20 crores. However, due to his different approach for Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor has got a whopping increase for his remuneration for the movie.

About the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevarru is an action film helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The plot of the film is based on the life of a army major. He is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu, Aadhi and Ajay in prominent roles. The movie theatrically released on January 11, 2020, and has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

