Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Wraps Up The Shoot, Anil Ravipudi Shares Post

Seems like Mahesh Babu is the audience’s current favourite, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Mahesh Babu, who is known for his work in films like Maharishi, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Besides being lauded for its gripping teaser and unique story plot, Sarileru Neekevvaru has also caught the audience's attention for its interesting star cast. Seems like the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned for its success, as they have managed to rope in actor Radhika Mandana opposite Mahesh Babu. Recently, director Anil Ravipudi shared a piece of exciting news about Sarileru Neekevvaru on his social media handle. Here are the details.

Mahesh Babu wraps up the shoot of his action drama

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anil Ravipudi revealed that the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru has come to an end after five long months. In the picture shared, the cast and crew of Sarileru Neekevvaru can be seen giving a 'thumbs-up pose'. Anil Ravipudi captioned the picture as, “Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!! This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans…. January 11th 2020". Take a look at the picture shared:

Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!!

This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans ♥



January 11th 2020 🤟#SuperStarSankranthi pic.twitter.com/9PGqO7DsKM — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 18, 2019

Take a look at the film's poster:

Fans react:

