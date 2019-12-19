Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Wraps Up The Shoot, Anil Ravipudi Shares Post

Seems like Mahesh Babu is the audience’s current favourite, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Mahesh Babu, who is known for his work in films like Maharishi, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Besides being lauded for its gripping teaser and unique story plot, Sarileru Neekevvaru has also caught the audience's attention for its interesting star cast. Seems like the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned for its success, as they have managed to rope in actor Radhika Mandana opposite Mahesh Babu. Recently, director Anil Ravipudi shared a piece of exciting news about Sarileru Neekevvaru on his social media handle. Here are the details.
Also Read | Mahesh Babu Vs Allu Arjun Will Be On Of The Biggest Box Office Clashes In January 2020
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anil Ravipudi revealed that the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru has come to an end after five long months. In the picture shared, the cast and crew of Sarileru Neekevvaru can be seen giving a 'thumbs-up pose'. Anil Ravipudi captioned the picture as, “Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!! This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans…. January 11th 2020". Take a look at the picture shared:
Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Beats Prabhas And Mahesh Babu, Surpasses 5 Million Followers On Insta
Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!!— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 18, 2019
This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans ♥
January 11th 2020 🤟#SuperStarSankranthi pic.twitter.com/9PGqO7DsKM
Get ready for #SarileruNeekevvaru SUPERSTORM!!!! 🔥 #MaSSMBFestivalOnJan11th— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 15, 2019
super ⭐ @urstrulymahesh @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @thisisDSP @RathnaveluDop @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @GMBents @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/edptqOP9eh
Also Read | Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Upset As BTS Photos From The Film's Set Get Leaked
Oora massssssss celebrations on the way #Amalapuram🤙🔥#SarileruNeekevvaru #MaSSMBFestivalOnJan11th #MaSSMB— chinna DHFM (@karunakarDhfm) December 15, 2019
We are waiting sir 😎#SarileruNeekevvaru#MaSSMBFestivalOnJan11th— Sitaramaraju (@RajuDhfm) December 15, 2019
Also Read | Sarileru Neekevvaru Song 'He's So Cute': Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna A Visual Delight
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.