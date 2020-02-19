Mahesh Babu Says His Biopic Would Not Work As He Has A 'boring Life'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently revealed in an interview that he feels that his biopic would not work as he has a very 'simple and boring life'. Talking to a news agency, the actor was asked if a biopic were to be made about him, what would its title be and who would play the lead. Mahesh Babu responded that he has a very simple and 'boring life' and added that he does not think a biopic on him would work.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu feels that a biopic on him would not work

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu To Undergo A Knee Surgery In The United States Of America?

Further talking about a most memorable moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever, the actor told the leading daily that he would not say a movie set but when his Murari was released in 2001, he caught a morning show with his father. Post the movie, his father kept his hand on Mahesh's shoulder. He said that it is a moment that he can never forget. Murari recently completed 19 years of its release anniversary on February 17.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu's Remuneration For 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Will Leave You Astonished

In his rapid-fire conversation, the actor was asked what his idea of a perfect date would be. The Pokiri actor said that his idea of a perfect date is to watch a really good movie with his wife. He was also asked what he would do if he woke up as the CM of the state one day. The actor responded saying that he does not know and joked saying God Bless the state then. He was later quizzed about which three actors from Tollywood that he would take a road-trip with and he said that he said he would go with Charan, Tarak and to get the balance right, Chiranjeevi Garu.

ALSO READ | Prabhas To Mahesh Babu: South Celebs Who Have Their Wax Statues At Madame Tussauds

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Grooves To The Beats Of 'Dang Dang' In THIS Cute Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.