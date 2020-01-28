Mahesh Babu To Undergo A Knee Surgery In The United States Of America?

After giving a stellar performance in the blockbuster Tamil movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, superstar Mahesh Babu flew to the United States of America with his family for taking a break from the hustle of the film industry. The actor is currently enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru in the US with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. However, there are a number of reports making rounds on the internet about the actor's much-delayed knee surgery.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Hits Jackpot As It Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Also Read | Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Highest Grossing Films That You Must Check Out

Mahesh Babu to go under the knife for a knee injury?

The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is reported to go under a knee surgery, which he sustained during the shooting of 2014's Aagadu. Talking to an eminent online portal, a source revealed that the actor had suffered from a knee injury while shooting for the title track of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Although he decided to go under the knife after SPYder, which released in 2017, things did not work out in his favour. However, he did not want to be out of action for a long time. Entertainment portals report that now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US.

If the recent reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu will undergo the surgery in the last week of January and will approximately take a span of five months to recover from the same. However, his wife, in an interview had also declared that Mahesh will be taking a break from films for three months before he starts the shooting of his upcoming film which has reportedly been titled SSMB 27.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Major' To Release Soon; A List Of His Upcoming Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.