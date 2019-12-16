Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Upset As BTS Photos From The Film's Set Get Leaked

Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. The actor has delivered back to back hits with films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. The actor is now wrapping the shoot of his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru which is all set to release in January 2020. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the day it was announced as ardent Mahesh Babu fans are known to hype all of his fans. But now, a leak from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly upset Mahesh Babu.

Set photos leaked of Mahesh Babu's next film

Mahesh Babu was shooting for a song sequence for Sarileru Neekevvaru when a still from the sets got leaked to social media. Mahesh Babu is seen sporting a yellow shirt and a lungi. The song is titled Mind Block and it was reportedly a surprise package for fans. As per reports, Mahesh Babu is very upset from the set leak as many fans already came to know about the surprise song beforehand. Various fans shared Mahesh Babu's leaked still from the sets, allowing more and more people to see it.

A source close to the film later revealed that the entire crew is upset with the leak. The source further added that the actor expressed his frustration with fans sharing the still and making it viral. He added that the still leaked from the sets do not have any clarity and still spoiled the surprise. It was later revealed by the source that one of the crew members took the photo and shared it on social media.

