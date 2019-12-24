Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem Song From The Mahesh Babu Starrer Evokes Patriotism

Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hitting the right chord with the audiences. The makers are promoting the film in full swing. After the release of the first three songs, the movie garnered an overwhelming response. It has raised and curiosity and anticipation among the moviegoers.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru has recently received the fourth track from the movie. The song is also the title track of the movie and the name of the song is Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem. The song achieved the purpose and got out the needed reaction from the audiences. It evokes the feeling patriotism tremendously. Sarileru Neekevvaru portrays all the hard situations that a soldier goes through. It also shows how a soldier sacrifices many things and risk their lives to keep us safe and sound. Sarileru Neekevarru has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and the track is composed by Devi Sri Parad.

Here's how fans reacted:

This another MasterClass and Memorable Song from @ThisIsDSP not only as Music Director but also as Lyricist, He gave perfect Tribute to the Soldiers which he wanted to give, Really made Goosebumps & devoted to song, Kudos to all Musicians made this Song phenomenal 👏🙏🙏👌😍♥️👍 — @GST (@gtrinadh421) December 23, 2019

1000 Mandi Pillala Gundello

DhairyamaneAni Jenda Paathi

Toduga Nenu Unta ani

cheppe Maa Devudu Super Star ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cn8f1ifLxZ — ArDeNt FAn Of SsMB™❤️💥💪💥 (@AJITH_SSMBFan) December 23, 2019

Kotla Mandi Gundello

Dhairyamane Jendaa Naati

Andaga Nenunna Ani

Cheppe aayane Super Star ❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/xmq4Ix4NDs — ArDeNt FAn Of SsMB™❤️💥💪💥 (@AJITH_SSMBFan) December 23, 2019

About the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevarru is an action film helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The plot of the film is based on the life of a tough army major. He is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu, Aadhi and Ajay in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on January 11, 2020.

