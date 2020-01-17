Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses 100 Cr Mark On Day 6

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been running in theatres since January 10, 2020. It is a Telugu film revolving around the life of an Indian Army Major, played by Mahesh Babu. The movie has been minting money and has become a blockbuster in South Indian cinema. Here is the box office collection for six days.
#Indian Movies #USA🇺🇸 Total Gross - Wed (Jan 15th) till 1 PM EST— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020
1. #AlaVaikunthapurramulo - $1,831,717
2. #SarileruNeekevvaru-$1,801,994
3. #Darbar -$1,476,201
#SSMB #MaheshBabu's blockbuster #SarileruNeekevvaru 5-days total gross details,— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2020
Chennai City - 57 lakhs
Chengalpet - 97 lakhs
Doing grt in limited screens and shows (due to the Tamil Pongal biggies) 👌👍
Official: #SSMB 🔥 80% investment recovered in just 5days, few centers reached breakeven too👍#SarileruNeekevvaru area wise shares in CRs— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2020
Nizam - 22.5
Ceeded - 9.75
UA - 10.05
Guntur - 7.19
East - 6.22
West - 4.54
Krishna - 5.55
Nellore - 2.42
Total 5-days AP TS share 68.22Cr pic.twitter.com/UBt63Lls8O
Weekly BO standings 👉🏼— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 17, 2020
》 #Darbar (all langs)
》 #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior
》 #SarileruNeekevvaru
》 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo
》 #Chhapaak
》 #GoodNewwz #BOEstimates
In terms of film appreciation, for the new releases #TanajiTheUnsungWarrior has been loved the most & will be galloping at BO followed by #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo#SarileruNeekevvaru ... are clear winners. #Darbar will be above average & #Chhapaak will be below par ! #BOTrends— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 17, 2020
