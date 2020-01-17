Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses 100 Cr Mark On Day 6

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been running in theatres since January 10, 2020. It is a Telugu film revolving around the life of an Indian Army Major, played by Mahesh Babu. The movie has been minting money and has become a blockbuster in South Indian cinema. Here is the box office collection for six days.

Day Wise BO collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

Day 1: ₹ 45.70 Cr

Day 2: ₹ 13.70 Cr

Day 3: ₹ 10.70 Cr

Day 4: ₹12.60 Cr

Day 5: ₹ 14.00 Cr

Day 6: ₹11.00 Cr (may earn)

Total: ₹108.60 Cr

Disclaimer: The above figures have been taken from seelatest.com

Read | Rajinikanth Vs Dhanush At Box Office: See 'Darbar' And 'Pattas' Collection

Read | Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo's Record-breaking Win At The International Box Office

#SSMB #MaheshBabu's blockbuster #SarileruNeekevvaru 5-days total gross details,



Chennai City - 57 lakhs

Chengalpet - 97 lakhs



Doing grt in limited screens and shows (due to the Tamil Pongal biggies) 👌👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2020

Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Is Unshakable At The Box Office, Footfalls Multiply

Area wise collection

Official: #SSMB 🔥 80% investment recovered in just 5days, few centers reached breakeven too👍#SarileruNeekevvaru area wise shares in CRs



Nizam - 22.5

Ceeded - 9.75

UA - 10.05

Guntur - 7.19

East - 6.22

West - 4.54

Krishna - 5.55

Nellore - 2.42



Total 5-days AP TS share 68.22Cr pic.twitter.com/UBt63Lls8O — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2020

Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Mints 96 Crore Globally; See Box Office Collection

In terms of film appreciation, for the new releases #TanajiTheUnsungWarrior has been loved the most & will be galloping at BO followed by #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo#SarileruNeekevvaru ... are clear winners. #Darbar will be above average & #Chhapaak will be below par ! #BOTrends — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 17, 2020

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.