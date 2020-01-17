The Debate
Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses 100 Cr Mark On Day 6

Others

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru crosses 100 Cr mark on day 6. The movie released on January 10, 2020, and has become the first blockbuster film of 2020

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahesh babu

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been running in theatres since January 10, 2020. It is a Telugu film revolving around the life of an Indian Army Major, played by Mahesh Babu. The movie has been minting money and has become a blockbuster in South Indian cinema. Here is the box office collection for six days.

Day Wise BO collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

Day 1: ₹ 45.70 Cr

Day 2: ₹ 13.70 Cr

Day 3: ₹ 10.70 Cr

Day 4: ₹12.60 Cr

Day 5: ₹ 14.00 Cr

Day 6: ₹11.00 Cr (may earn)

Total: ₹108.60 Cr

Disclaimer: The above figures have been taken from seelatest.com

Area wise collection

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

 

 

