Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses $2 Million Mark In The USA

Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru has proved to be one of his best films. The film has proven that no one can match superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. Not just in India, the Mahesh Babu starrer has also garnered a very positive response from the USA.

According to film critics and business analyst Taran Adarsh, Sarileru Neekevvaru featuring Mahesh Babu has crossed the 2 Million dollar mark in the USA. The movie released eight days back and already it has crossed a whopping $2 million. With this, Mahesh Babu became the second Tollywood actor to have 3 Telugu releases under his name with $2 Million plus in the United States.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has received tough competition from several other movies like Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, as well as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone. But Mahesh Babu's movie still remained unaffected by the clash. The previous movies featuring Mahesh Babu that joined the $2 Million club are Srimanthudu with $2.89 Million and Bharat Ane Nenu with $3.42 Million.

The only actor who is ahead of Mahesh Babu is Baahubali actor Prabhas. Prabhas garnered a whopping USD 7.51 Million with his movie Baahubali: The Beginning and $20.77 Million with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Saaho which made a business of $2.76 Million.

