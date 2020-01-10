Mahesh Babu To Take A Long Break Soon After The Release Of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most sought after superstars in the Telugu film Industry. But fame like his does not come without hard work. For the past few years, Mahesh Babu has been working incessantly and has featured in several of the most acclaimed and popular films from Telugu cinema. However, it seems that Mahesh Babu is finally going to take a break from his hectic work schedule after the release of his latest film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu to take a break after the release of his latest starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, is set to release across India tomorrow on January 11, 2020. The movie will star Mahesh in the lead role, and also features other big-name actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Naresh, Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti. Fans of Mahesh Babu are ecstatic as the film is finally nearing its release. However, fans are not just excited about the movie. Many are also eagerly awaiting the announcement for Mahesh Babu's next project after Sarileru Neekevvaru.

But it seems that fans are going to be disappointed in that regard, as recent reports have revealed that Mahesh Babu plans to take a long break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. While unnamed source had already revealed this fact to the media a while ago, their information was unsubstantiated rumours that not many believed in. However, in a recent interview with a news organisation, Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh and fellow actor, revealed that her husband was, in fact, taking a long vacation after the theatrical release of his latest project.

Namrata Shirodkar said that Mahesh Babu would be taking a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru in January. She added that he just wants to float through some time, be on his own, and spend time with his son Gautam, and daughter Tara. Furthermore, she stated that Mahesh would also be preparing for his next film.

