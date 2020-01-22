Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Hits Jackpot As It Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Mahesh Babu’s latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru is still going strong at the box office. The movie released on January 11, 2020, and is still winning the hearts of the audience worldwide. The movie has made a solid position at the box office.

Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Box Office Collections

The action-comedy has gained a lot of attention and popularity all over the world. Sarileru Neekevvaru has proved to be one of his best films to date. The film is getting a brilliant response from both the audience and critics.

Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses 100 Cr Mark On Day 6

Sarileru Neekevvaru's total collection has now crossed ₹200 Crore mark at the worldwide box office collections. The movie is still minting money because of the massive fan following of superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is not just being loved in India, it has also crossed the $2 million mark at USA box office.

The actor recently took to social media to share this picture celebrating the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo; Who Is Leading?

The movie clashed at the box office with many big films like Darbar which featured south Indian cinema superstar Rajinikanth. Also, films like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released around the same time. Despite the stiff competition, Mahesh Babu-starrer has been a commercial success.

Mahesh Babu's Film Sarileru Neekevvaru Takes Excellent Start In US, Here Are The Figures

Sarileru Neekevvaru translates to nobody can match you. The movie revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The movie has some amazing action sequences and rib-tickling comedy that is being enjoyed by people all around the world. All the hard work put in by Mahesh Babu and his team has paid off totally.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem Song From The Mahesh Babu Starrer Evokes Patriotism

The movie crossed the ₹100 Crore mark within the first week of the movie’s release. The actor is known for his professional ethics and work schedule among many other things. He is also known for his charming looks and the ability to do high octane stunts with ease.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.