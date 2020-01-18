 Mahesh Babu Talks To Young YouTube Stars Aadya & Sitara After The Success Of His Film

Just like the Hindi film industry, the Telugu film industry witnessed a huge clash. In this clash, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru lock horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office. Both the films released on the festive weekend of Sankranti.

Both the stars have their own fan base, but to add to the tension, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Sharwanand's Sreekaram are also releasing on the same date. Although they have such a clash, both the films did well at the Box office. Both Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo crossed ₹100 crores mark in a week off their release.

After this, Mahesh Babu was seen in an interview with one of the 'youngest' journalists. He was seen in an interview with Aadya & Sitara to celebrate the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Here is all you should know about the interview.

Mahesh Babu interviewed by young YouTube stars Aadya & Sitara

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a post where he promoted his interview which he did with Aadya & Sitara. In the post, Mahesh Babu can be seen with Aadya & Sitara.

Mahesh Babu captioned the picture by writing “Being interviewed by my lil girls has been the best part of my promotions so far💞💞 Such a pleasure...what more can I ask for! Love their energy & style!!! ❤❤❤ Way to go @aadyasitara 🤗🤗 Love & blessings to both!”. He also shared a link to the video in his bio.

In the Interview, we can see Mahesh Babu answering many questions about his film. He talked about his favourite moments from the film.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru Mahesh Babu is seen as a soldier, and the film is still going strong at the box office. This film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu.

