Sarileru Neekevvaru Song 'He's So Cute': Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna A Visual Delight

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna who will be starring in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is known to be one of the most awaited films that are all set to release in January 2020. The makers of the film have started their first set of promotions by revealing the poster, teaser and songs of the film. The makers of the film have released the much-talked-about third song, He’s So Cute from the film and it showcases the love and hate chemistry between Rashmika and Mahesh Babu. The song is sung by Madhu Priya and music by Devi Sri Prasad, this groovy track has already taken the internet by storm.

Rashmika and Mahesh Babu's chemistry was one of the highlights in the song. Right from their foot-tapping beats to Rashmika's energetic dance moves, Sarileru Neekevvaru's new song is loved by fans. Mahesh Babu shared the song on Twitter, this playful number is definitely going to be on the list for every girl who is wanting to impress a guy. Earlier, the makers released two lyrical songs, Mindblock and Suryudivo Chandrudivo, which have been received well by the audience. Take a look at the video.

Talking about the characters

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu playing the role of a character named Ajay Krishna who is a major in the Indian military. This is the first time, Mahesh Babu will be seen romancing with Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna who is popular for delivering Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Watch the trailer of the film here.

