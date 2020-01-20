Mahesh Babu Overwhelmed By 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Box Office Collections

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Mahesh Babu starrer, Telugu language film that recently hit theatres on January 11, 2020. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience and had a big opening at the box office. It has minted more than ₹100Cr till now and continues to run successfully in theatres.

Sarileru Neekevvaru clashed with many big movies

The movie clashed at the box office with south Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth. Apart from that, in Indian cinema, the movie was competing with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Despite that, Mahesh Babu’s movie, which released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, has been a commercial success.

"The Opening Is 10 Times More Than What We Expected” - Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, delighted by the movie’s success, talked to a media portal about the same. The actor said that with the movie’s success, he experienced a different kind of euphoria. He further said that for four years he had been doing serious roles in serious films. Therefore, through this film, he was trying to experiment with his roles. He further added that seeing the response from the audience, he feels motivated and encouraged to open up with more such roles.

Mahesh Babu also said to a leading entertainment portal that though he and filmmakers believed in the film, they were surprised with the response the movie received on the first day. He further revealed that the movie opening was 10 times more than what they were expecting. The stardom of the actor has reached the next level after this movie. His loyal fan base has been proven and turned into numbers by the success of the movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru: updates

Mahesh Babu plays the lead role in the movie and has portrayed an army officer in the film. The movie has been directed by

Anil Ravipudi. The movie also stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. His role had created a lot of buzz among his fans and had left them intrigued to watch him play the role.

Image credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram

