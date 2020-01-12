Mahesh Babu's Film Sarileru Neekevvaru Takes Excellent Start In US, Here Are The Figures

Mahesh Babu's most-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru's Box Office collection has taken an excellent start in the US. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and reported that the film debuts at number 13 position in the US's Box Office Collection with Rs 5.39 crore on its first day. It has crossed over $750,000. The film released on Friday, January 11.
#MaheshBabu takes #USA by storm... #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru debuts at No 13 position at #USA BO... Collects $ 759,973 / 294 screens [₹ 5.39 cr] on Fri [premieres]... An excellent start, undoubtedly! @comScore— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had predicted that the film is expected to cross $750, 000 on its opening day.
Expecting to cross $750K by tonight.. #SarileruNeekkevvaru #USA Premieres.. https://t.co/oKRd1yeRyO— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2020
Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu-language action-packed mass-entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Further, it also features Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore playing significant characters. The plot of the movie revolves around an Army Major.
