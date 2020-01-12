The Debate
Mahesh Babu's Film Sarileru Neekevvaru Takes Excellent Start In US, Here Are The Figures

Mahesh Babu's most-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru's Box Office collection has taken an excellent start in the United States of America (USA). 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's most-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru's Box Office collection has taken an excellent start in the US. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and reported that the film debuts at number 13 position in the US's Box Office Collection with Rs 5.39 crore on its first day. It has crossed over $750,000. The film released on Friday, January 11. 

Trade analyst's prediction

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had predicted that the film is expected to cross $750, 000 on its opening day. 

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu-language action-packed mass-entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Further, it also features Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore playing significant characters. The plot of the movie revolves around an Army Major.

