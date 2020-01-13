Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Has A Fantastic Start At The Box Office, Check It Out

Sarileru Neekevvaru is the latest Mahesh Babu film which hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The Anil Ravipudi film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film has been doing well so far as it has made around ₹63 crores at the box office worldwide. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon.

Sarileru Neekevvaru close to touching the ₹40 crore mark

Sarileru Neekevvaru is being received well by the audience all around. On day one, the film made ₹45.70 crores within India. On day two, the film continued to rise as the numbers allegedly touched ₹13.20 crore. Sarileru Neekevvaru total collection is close to ₹59.20 crores. The film is expected to cross ₹100 crores at the box office soon. Its growth is being seen as a success by most film analysts.

A number of factors seem to have worked for the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The presence of Mahesh Babu in the lead role has done magic at the box office. Most critics rated the film well, which was a huge plus point for it. The comedy and action sequences are being loved by the audience. In spite of having a release like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside it, the film has been growing well.

Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Gets Termed As 'commercial Entertainer' By Twitterati

Read | Mahesh Babu's Film Sarileru Neekevvaru Takes Excellent Start In US, Here Are The Figures

Sarileru Neekevvaru success party

A Sarileru Neekevvaru success party was recently held with the entire cast and crew. Mahesh BabuThe post about the success party was posted by actor Mahesh Babu. In the picture, everyone can be seen posing with a thumbs up. Have a look at the post here.

Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Read | Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Earns Big At USA Box Office

Image Courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.