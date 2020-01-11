Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Earns Big At USA Box Office

The much-awaited film of the south superstar, Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru released worldwide recently. Reportedly, it has been declared a blockbuster upon its release day. The film is not only minting huge amounts in India but also seems to be setting fire at international ticket-counters.

Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru has bagged around USD 620,000 from the premiere shows screened in the USA. According to the reports, the film registered USD 547286 in 252 locations by 5 PM PST (6.30 am IST).

Mahesh Babu's film is said to be among the 15 highest-grossing films in the USA. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has predicted that the film is expected to cross USD 750K on its opening day. Reportedly, the film is expected to boat a good amount from its premiere shows in Telugu and other states in India. Reportedly, the film is expected to earn over Rs 35 crores.

#SarileruNeekkevvaru 1st Half : #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh is in fine form..



Whether Mass Military sequence or long train comedy sequence or the terrific interval action sequence..



He is Mass Mersal!



Family audience are loving the comedy.. Safe to say this is a Blockbuster! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2020

Details of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru, a Telugu-language film, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna released on January 11, 2020. The action-packed mass-entertainer also features Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore playing significant characters.

Anil Ravipudi has donned the director's hat under the production banner of AK Entertainments. The plot of the action-comedy revolves around an Army Major.

The film is likely to face tough competition at the box-office as two biggies from Bollywood also released in the same week. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are also performing well. Meanwhile, Darbar has stolen the show and leading the box-office collection among all three till now.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: A still from AK Entertainers YouTube Channel*)

