Malayalam Actor Abduction Case: Details About Actors Who Turned Hostile In Dileep's Case

In February 2017, a Malayalam movie actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four accused men. The entire crime allegedly took place in a moving vehicle that was recorded by the criminal in order to blackmail the actor. P Gopalkrishnan a.k.a. Dileep was then arrested as an accused in the connection with the offences charged on him under provisions of IPC and IT Act. Read ahead to know all about the case and why the actor has been held hostile for the case.

Also Read | Pandit Jasraj's Demise: Mahesh Kale Pens A Heartfelt Eulogy For The Legendary Artist

Malayalam actor abduction and assault case

On February 17, 2017, a very popular Malayalam actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a car by four men in Kochi. Nothing has been more shocking than the arrest that came on July 10, 2017, when the Malayalam superstar Dileep was arrested on conspiracy charges in the case. According to reports from The NewsMinute, Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault as proof, in order to exact revenge upon her and “teach her a lesson”.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Bollywood Stars Who Won Hearts With Their Patriotic Characters

It was news to all that the survivor and Dileep had been enemies for years. Media reports speculated that it was either due to the disagreements over real estate dealings or that their enmity began when the survivor supported Dileep’s ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier when the two got divorced. Many people took that theory even further, saying that the survivor became Dileep’s enemy when she tipped Manju Warrier off about his affair with his current wife, actor Kavya Madhavan.

It was widely known that Dileep, who was well-connected politically and within the film industry and was the leader of numerous film actors’, producers’ and distributors’ associations had blacklisted her from working in the Malayalam industry, forcing her to work only in the Tamil and Telugu movies.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Suriya Starrers That Are Must Watch For Their Fans

Manju Warrier's statement to the police in 2017

"The assaulted actor is my friend. The day she was attacked, I went to meet her at her home. When people from the industry held a programme in Ernakulam in response to the attack, I took part in it and spoke at the event. She had told me that it was a quotation gang who was behind the attack and so I said that the culprits must be punished. I divorced Dileep in 2015 and the extramarital relationship between him and Kavya was the reason behind it. Even before we separated two years before that, there was constant friction between us regarding his relationship with Kavya. And at times, that has paved way for major fights between us. What I heard from the assaulted actor only reinforced what I already knew about the two. I said at the event that there was a conspiracy behind the crime. After my wedding to Dileep, I had completely cut myself off from the industry. I hadn't interacted with anyone. I didn't have a world outside my home. One day, I happened to see their messages on Dileep's phone. I shared it with my friends Geethu, Samyukta and the assaulted actor. This was sometime in 2012 when I had seen several messages between Kavya and Dileep. When I told Dileep about what the assaulted actor had told me, he told me that she didn't know anything and that she was ignorant”.

-Statement according to reports from The NewsMinute

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu And Malayalam Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Actress turns hostile

Malayalam actress Bindu Panicker was examined by the court in the ongoing trial of the abduction and assault case. Bindu Panicker had changed her stand in court and did not repeat the statements that she had told the investigation officers earlier. According to reports from The NewsMinute, she was a witness who was aware of Dileep meeting prime accused Pulsar Suni at Hotel Abad Plaza in Kochi in 2013. It is also learnt that South Indian actors Sidhique and Bhamaa have also made statements in court that are contradictory to the ones initially given by them to the investigation officers in the case. The three have also turned hostile in the case.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.