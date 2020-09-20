Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu And Malayalam Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Aditi Rao Hydari is a very popular and celebrated multi-lingual actor, dancer and singer who works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language movies. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Prajapathi (2006). But, the actor rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's critically-acclaimed romantic thriller movie Yeh Saali Zindagi. Aditi Rao Hydari has also appeared in popular Bollywood movies like the musical Rockstar (2011), the horror-thriller Murder 3 (2013), the action-comedy Boss (2013), the thriller Wazir (2016), and more. Here are some of Aditi Rao Hydari’s popular Telugu and Malayalam language movies that you can now watch on Amazon Prime Video. Read ahead.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu and Malayalam movies

Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018)

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is a Telugu language science fiction adventure movie, written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. The movie cast Aditi Rao Hydari, Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi. The movie was acknowledged as the first space-based Telugu science fiction movie, receiving positive reviews from the critics. The plot of the film revolves around the Indian Space Agency who need to bring an engineer to fix a problem when a satellite stops communicating. The critics praised the performances of the lead actors of the movie. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020)

Sufiyum Sujatayum is a Malayalam language romantic drama, written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. The movie cast Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya, Dev Mohan, and Siddique as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Sujata, who is in love with a Sufi priest but her father gets her married to a well-to-do NRI in Dubai. Due to the global pandemic, the movie did not have a theatrical release and released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

V (2020)

V is a Telugu language action thriller movie, written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The movie cast Aditi Rao Hydari, Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, and Sakshi Malik as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the chase of a notorious serial killer by a celebrated cop. Due to the global pandemic, the movie did not have a theatrical release and released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020.

