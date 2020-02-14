Malayalam Film Industry Takes A Stern Step To Fight Piracy

With the rise in piracy and drop in the box office numbers, Kerala Film Producers' Association has reportedly decided to stop the simultaneous release of new Malayalam movies outside Kerala. A recent report reveals that the people in the trade reportedly had an informal meeting, and have decided to postpone the release of Malayalam movies outside Kerala by a week or two. M Renjith, president of Producers' Association, in a recent interview, revealed the reason behind the decision. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Malayalam Film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Also Read | Prithviraj To Lend His Voice For A Song In THIS Upcoming Malayalam Film

Malayalam movies to not release outside Kerala?

In the interview published on an online portal, M Renjith was clear that Malayalam movie piracy generally occurs in theatres outside Kerala. He believes Kerala theatre owners and distributors are vigilant and alert when it comes to Malayalam film piracy. Whereas in theatres outside Kerala, people in a group of 10 or 15 barge onto the theatres and illegally record movies and circulate it online, said Renjith. He further exclaimed that the rules in Kerala are much more stringent, which condemns moviegoers to illegally record movies.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas In 2020: 'Forensic', 'Minnal Murali', & Other Malayalam Films

Also Read | Every Malayalam Movie In 2020 Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For

Kerala that reportedly has about 657 theatres in the state has been in the headline for multiple Malayalam movies illegally getting released online. The latest Malayalam movie to fall prey to piracy was Midhun Manuel Thomas' Anjaam Pathiraa. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban, Unnimaya Prasad, and Jinu Joseph in the lead, hit the silver screen on January 17, 2020. The Malayalam movie was released worldwide on January 24, 2020, which reportedly helped the movie to garner better box office collection and better reach. Trade pundits and analysts seem to believe that the Kerala Film Producers Association's move will help them tackle piracy.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Parvathy and Aashiq Abu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.