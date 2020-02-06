Prithviraj To Lend His Voice For A Song In THIS Upcoming Malayalam Film

Popular Malayalam actor Vineeth Sreenivasan took to his social media to announce amusing news related to his upcoming film, Hridayam. The social media post shared on February 04 has popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj in what seems like a recording studio, working on a song in the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. As part of the caption of the social media post, Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote, "Guess who is singing for us right now!!"

A few weeks ago, superstar Mohanlal broke the news related to Vineeth Sreenivasan's next directorial on his Instagram page. In a short video, Mohanlal introduced the lead cast of the forthcoming movie that features Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

The movie, which will mark the return of Vineeth Sreenivasan to direction after a hiatus of four years, is reportedly in the pre-production stage. The forthcoming Malayalam movie is titled Hridayam, and will also feature Mayaanadhi actor Darshana Rajendran in an important role.

What's next for Prithviraj?

On the professional front, Prithviraj is reportedly gearing up for Blessy's Aadu Jeevitham. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead, is reportedly based on a popular novel written by Benyamin.

If the reports are to go by, Prithviraj is currently preparing for his role, for which he is going through rigorous body transformation. Reportedly, he will be losing 30 kgs for his part in the Blessy directorial. If the reports are to go by, Vineeth Sreenivasan might also join the cast of Prithviraj starrer Aadu Jeevitham.

Meanwhile, Vineet Sreenivasan is working on RJ Matthukutty's Kunjeldho. The movie, starring Asif Ali and newcomer Gopika Udayan in the lead, is reported to be a college romance. The forthcoming movie also has Vineeth Sreenivasan as a creative Director.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram)

