Malayalam Movie 'Shylock' Leaked By Tamilrockers Online

The infamous and notorious Tamilrockers have struck again by leaking one of the most awaited Malayalam movies, Shylock. It's as one of the most notorious film piracy websites which distribute copyright material without official permission. Tamilrockers allows the user to download numerous movies online for free with the help of torrent files.

When the movie gets leaked, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of Tamilrockers' piracy include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. However, when the movie is leaked online it affects the box office collection which may result in a promising movie getting flopped.

About the film

Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the family entertainer film Shylock stars Malayalam film industry superstar Mammootty in the lead. The film also features Meena, Bipin George, Siddique, and more. Shylock is based on the life of a kind-hearted money lender who faces issues due to many events in life. The movie hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Trailer of the movie

Why is it illegal to leak or watch leaked content online?

In India, the law prohibits citizens to use any illegal or torrent websites for streaming or downloading purposes. If a person is ever caught using Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites, the Indian government has all the authorisation to punish the individual as per the piracy law. There are multiple laws in India against online piracy to safeguard actors and moviemakers' livelihoods. In India, the Copyright Act, 1957 protects all type of music, songs, and videos, literary and artistic work. The Stop Online Piracy Act (STOP) is also one such act that restricts access to sites that host pirated content. The prime aim behind the piracy law is to stop or crackdown on copyright infringement.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

