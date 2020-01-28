'Shylock' Box Office Update: Mammootty Starrer Inches Towards 20 Crores

Malayalam superstar Mammooty's latest Malayalam movie, Shylock has managed to make good numbers at the Box Office on its first Monday. The film, which released on January 23, reportedly saw a minimal drop on its first Monday. According to reports, the movie collected a total of Rs. 3-4 crores at the domestic circuit on its fifth day.

Mammootty starrer Shylock's Box Office collection

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide has collected a total of Rs 12 crores after its first weekend (Friday to Sunday). After the first Monday, the movie's total Box Office collection stands at Rs 16 crores.

According to the reports, the movie has collected about Rs 3 crores from the international circuit, hence, taking the total Box Office collection of Shylock to Rs 19 crores. According to reports, in the weeks to come, the movie will break many records at the box office.

The Malayalam movie, starring Mammootty, Meena, and Rajkiran in the lead, is winning hearts all over the globe. The Ajai Vasudevan directorial is being called as a mass entertainer and a complete Mammootty show by the audience. Here are how the fans reacting to Shylock:

#shylock review.... best ever mass energetic performance from mammookka💥.... full on mass first half🔥🔥..... a treat for both mammookka and thalapathy fans.... go for it...waiting for second half!❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Muhammed Minhaj (@Muhamme18396388) January 23, 2020

#Shylock 3/5 Is tailor-made for those who are looking for loud, colourful mass masala entertainers



For the die-hard fans of @mammukka this one could be no less than a treat.



READ REVIEW: https://t.co/gUWFuxrhxd pic.twitter.com/Ogvras5Eu2 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 24, 2020

Watched #Shylock

Entertainment, Entertainment and Entertainment 😊#mammookka is superb 😎🔥

Good first half and avg 👍 predictable second half

Songs and bgm 👎#ShylockReview pic.twitter.com/jc6fEPgbHL — vks🎴 (@Vishnukshaji45) January 23, 2020

#Shylock #shylockreview

An Out and Out Mass Movie, With Complete Megastar show.

Really enjoyed the movie well

Movie Rating - 8.0/10🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/QV8coWJdCL — M.AMAL (@Amalmurali_) January 23, 2020

