The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Shylock' Box Office Update: Mammootty Starrer Inches Towards 20 Crores

Others

Shylock released on January 23 and has managed to collect huge numbers at the Box Office. The Mammootty-Meena starrer is inching closer to the 20 crore mark

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
shylock

Malayalam superstar Mammooty's latest Malayalam movie, Shylock has managed to make good numbers at the Box Office on its first Monday. The film, which released on January 23, reportedly saw a minimal drop on its first Monday. According to reports, the movie collected a total of Rs. 3-4 crores at the domestic circuit on its fifth day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GOODWILL ENTERTAINMENTS (@goodwillentertainmentsofficial) on

Also Read | Mammootty In 2020: 'One', 'Shylock', And Other Much-awaited Movies Of The Malayalam Star

Mammootty starrer Shylock's Box Office collection 

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide has collected a total of Rs 12 crores after its first weekend (Friday to Sunday). After the first Monday, the movie's total Box Office collection stands at Rs 16 crores.

According to the reports, the movie has collected about Rs 3 crores from the international circuit, hence, taking the total Box Office collection of Shylock to Rs 19 crores. According to reports, in the weeks to come, the movie will break many records at the box office. 

The Malayalam movie, starring Mammootty, Meena, and Rajkiran in the lead, is winning hearts all over the globe. The Ajai Vasudevan directorial is being called as a mass entertainer and a complete Mammootty show by the audience. Here are how the fans reacting to Shylock

Also Read | Shylock, Disco Raja And Other South-films That Are Releasing On January 24

Also Read | Mammootty Starrer 'Shylock' Receives All The Love From Netizens, Fans Call It A 'treat'

Also Read | Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mammootty Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
SCHOOL SHUT FOR RAHUL GANDHI RALLY
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
ANURAG THAKUR: 'SHOOT TRAITORS'
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA