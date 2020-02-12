Manju Warrier Was The Initial Choice For THIS Vijay Sethupathi Film

Popular Malayalam actor Manju Warrier recently featured in an interview with a leading broadcaster, wherein she made some interesting revelations. In the interview, the actor revealed that she was the initial choice for Jaanu's role in C Prem Kumar's '96. The popular romantic drama '96 is one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time. Here is all you need to know about Manju Warrier's revelation.

Manju Warrier was the initial choice for C Prem Kumar's '96?

In the media interview, Manju Warrier revealed that C Prem Kumar (director of '96) at a recent award function told her that they were keen on casting her for the role of Janaki/Jaanu that was later played by Trisha Krishnan. But reportedly due to some technical issues, the makers had to drop the idea.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, narrates the tale of two sweethearts who meet after a hiatus of 22 years. The movie that traverses through a night was is of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time. Manju Warrier seemed disappointed over losing out on '96, which could have been a turning point in her acting career.

Manju Warrier, who will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Marrakar: Arabikadalinte Simham also talked about her forthcoming film Jack N Jill in the interview. She revealed that the Santosh Sivan directorial is unlike any of her previous releases. She has reportedly performed some breathtaking stunts in the film that also features Kalidas Jayaram in the lead.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier is currently shooting for Jofin Chacko's The Priest. The movie, which will bring the two superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Manju Warrier together, is touted to be an action-thriller with a stellar supporting cast. Besides, the upcoming film, Manju Warrier also has a slew of movies up her sleeve.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

