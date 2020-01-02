Nayanthara's New Year Pictures Go Viral Online, Courtesy Her Fans

Superstar Nayanthara is currently one of the most happening actors in the Tamil film Industry. The actor is currently on a vacation in New York with her boyfriend and soon to be husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Recently, Nayanthara took to her social media to post some stunning pictures of herself from her vacation, where she wished her fans a happy new year.

Nayanthara wishes her fans for new year's, fans make her post go viral

Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Bagavathi Amman Temple; see pictures

While Nayanthara was enjoying her vacation with Vignesh Shivan, she did not forget her fans during the new year. The Tamil superstar took to her Instagram to wish her fans for the new year and also posted a few pictures of herself. Nayanthara captioned the post by writing that the adventure begins yet again and wished her fans a Happy 2020. Her cute pictures have now gone viral online thanks to fans who just cannot get enough of her. Check out Nayanthara's new year posts down below.

Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Christmas moments scream love, see pictures

Before the couple went on their new year vacation, Vignesh Shivan took to his own social media to wish their fans for Christmas. Vignesh posted a picture of himself alongside Nayanthara. In the caption for the picture, he wrote down a lengthy note for his fans and wished them a merry Christmas. Check out Vignesh's Christmas note for his fans below.

Also Read | Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar's new song Dumm Dumm | Promo out

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in the upcoming film Darbar, where she will star alongside the legendary Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is directed by AR Murugadoss and is set to release on January 9, 2020. Nayanthara will also be working alongside her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in his next project, Netrikaran.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's co-star Nayanthara to portray role of an architect in 'Darbar'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.