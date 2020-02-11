The Debate
Rajinikanth Was Impressed By THIS Role Of Manju Warrier, Reveals Director Santosh Sivan 

Manju Warrier recently featured in a radio interview, where it was revealed that Rajinikanth was all praises for Manju Warrier's role from an upcoming film

Manju Warrier in a popular name in the Malayalam film industry. She has worked in many blockbuster films with some big names in the industry. In a recent interview, it was revealed that superstar Rajinikanth was impressed by Manju's role in Santosh Sivan's forthcoming movie. Here is all you need to know. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajinikanth impressed with Manju Warrier's role in Jack N Jill

In an interview with a leading broadcaster, Manju Warrier's forthcoming movie Jack N Jill's director Santosh Sivan was dialled by the show host as a surprise to Warrier. Over the call, Sivan revealed that while working with Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, he showed the superstar some rushes of his forthcoming movie and that a mesmerised Rajinikanth had praised Manju Warrier.

The forthcoming movie, starring Manju Warrier and Jayaram Kalidasan in the lead, will mark the first association of Manju-Kalidas and Santosh. The director in the interview revealed that it was a pleasure to direct Manju Warrier. He further said it was a very enriching experience and he wished to collaborate with Warrier again soon. 

Jack N Jill is reportedly in the post-production phase, and is expected to hit the silver screen in 2020. The forthcoming Malayalam movie will mark the return of Sivan as a director. He had last directed the historical drama, Urmi: The Warriors Who Wanted to Kill Vasco Da Gama (2011)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier is currently shooting for Jofin T Chacko's The Priest. The movie, which will bring the two superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Manju Warrier together, is touted to be an action-thriller with a stellar supporting cast. Besides, the upcoming film, Manju Warrier also has a slew of movies up her sleeve. 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier Instagram)

 

 

