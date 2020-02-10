Rajinikanth's Salary MASSIVELY Affected After Darbar's Performance At The Box Office

Rajinikanth’s recent film, Darbar, failed to create wonders at the box office. According to reports, the film’s distributors have been facing huge losses after the release of Darbar. Rajinikanth’s film was released in more than 4000 screens but due to lack of business, the distributors are reportedly demanding compensation from Rajinikanth for the film's loss.

According to another news portal, not only the distributors but also Rajinikanth has been adversely affected due to Darbar’s below-average performance at the box office. It is also reportedly said that Rajinikanth has reduced his fees by almost 50 per cent. The legendary actor had signed up for a movie with Sun Pictures Production during Darbar, for which he is now charging half the amount of his salary. As per reports, the production house had earlier fixed Rajinikanth’s salary at ₹ 118 crores. But now, the failure of Darbar has affected his brand value in the market hereby leading for makers to cut down his pay for the upcoming next.

It is also reported that Rajinikanth was reluctant to have his salary reduced but later agreed to it as Sun Pictures was ready to shelve the project. And now as per reports, Rajinikanth agreed to do the project in ₹58 crores (including GST). Fans are indeed shocked to know about this development. It was also reportedly said that the film’s distributors are also demanding compensation for the losses from the director A R Murugadoss.

The film Darbar released on January 9, 2020. Darbar also starred Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

