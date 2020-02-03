Vijay Sethupathi's Movies That Have Him Playing The Role Of An Antagonist

A few months ago, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming movie, Master, revealed that actor Vijay Sethupathi would play the antagonist in the upcoming action movie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial that will bring together two of the biggest superstars of the South Indian film industry is highly awaited by the movie-goers. Much like Master, the popular South Indian actor has a list of movies where he played a negative character. Here are some.

Movies of Vijay Sethupathi that had him playing the antagonist



Petta (2019)

The recently released Kartik Subbaraj directorial marked the first collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Rajinikanth. The movie, released in 2019, narrates the tale of Kaali, a hostel warden and a man with a dark past. Playing the role of Jithu, and Kaali's sworn enemy in the Tamil movie is Vijay. Besides the two, the movie also has Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R.Madhavan in the lead, narrates the nail-biting tale of a cop, played by R.Madhavan, and a gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The Gayatri and Pushkar directorial also has Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The Tamil released in 2017 was reportedly one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of that year.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018)

The Mani Ratnam directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of Arvind Swamy, T.R. Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyotika, Aditi Rai Hyadri in the lead, narrates the gripping tale of three brothers, who fight amongst each other for power. Playing the role of Rasool, a police inspector in the multi-starrer is Vijay Sethupathi, which won him many accolades.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram)

