'Batman: Death In The Family' Maker Praised By Mark Hamill, The Original Joker

Mark Hamill has praised the makers of Batman: Death in the Family for its amazing portrayal of Joker in the animated film. Mark Hamill had been playing Joker for the longest time with the Batman animated series. He has also voiced Joker for the Arkham games and thus the creator of Batman: Death in the Family was delighted to receive the compliment from him.

Mark Hamill praises the work done in Batman: Death in the Family

Mark Hamill has played Joker in the animated series of Batman for a long time. Thus, while speaking to Syfy Wire, the voice actor of Joker for this film revealed that he knew he did a good job when he got a thumbs up from Hamill himself. In the interview, he said that he appreciates all the work done by the Joker actors in the past and he believes that they are part of a fraternity. He then went on to remark that he knew he had done just okay when Mark Hamill told him that he loved his work. John DiMaggio, the voice actor, further added that Mark also told him that he thinks it’s great. Thus the voice actor was thrilled and relieved to get such a positive and praiseworthy response from Hamill.

The storyline of the animated Batman: Death in the Family revolves around the death of Jason Todd, who was mercilessly murdered by Joker. In the comic books, Batman considers the death of Jason Todd his fault and is traumatised by the happenings of this event. In modern-day films as well, the death of Jason Todd has been used as a way of showing Batman’s vulnerability. Thus this film has fans excited as it releases on digital tomorrow.

Joker in this film is quite different as compared to its previous alternations. Joker in Batman: Death in the Family is quite notorious and violent. The story is dark and grim and thus fans will witness Joker in the most violent way possible. Batman: Death in the Family also comes with an unexpected enemy of sorts which will later serve as one of the biggest twists in Batman history. This twist also served as inspiration for the game Batman: Arkham Knight. The film will also see the entry of a new villain named Red Hood who has a past and follows a very peculiar style of combat and resistance.

