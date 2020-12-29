Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs In A Shirtless Video As He Goes On A Vacay

Lone Survivor actor Mark Wahlberg looks fit as always in his latest Instagram post. The actor is currently vacationing with his family in an unknown place and he keeps sharing his workout videos from there as well. His latest post had him showing his chiselled abs and muscular body while being shirtless. Read on to know more about Mark Wahlberg's Instagram post.

Also Read | Simu Liu Deletes Tweets Criticising Mark Wahlberg After Signing Up For Movie With Him

Mark Wahlberg's photos

Ted actor Mark Wahlberg's age is 49 and the Hollywood star has maintained his physique over the years. His latest Instagram video has him wearing a pair of black shorts and a mask while being shirtless. Mark was seen promoting his brand Municipal, which he co-founded in 2019 with business partner Stephen Levinson with the intention of creating clothing that could be worn during everyday activities while also serving as athletic apparel. He also stated that he was spending the holidays with only his immediate family including his wife Rhea, and their four children, writing, “Isolation quarantine. Family only!” in the caption. You can see his post here.

Also Read | Rick Stein Opens Up About His Father Eric's Suicide; Says 'I Have Forgiven Him'

The actor showed off his washboard abs and buff biceps in the post. He stood with palm trees behind him while the camera showed off his impeccable physique, before zooming in to a tight shot of the Municipal label on the side of his trunks, which he was promoting.

Mark Wahlberg is very particular about his physique and health and even mentioned his dietician's name, Chef Lawrence D in the post's caption. He enjoys a massive following of 16 million people on Instagram and his shirtless video received more than 2 million views within 18 hours of posting.

Also Read | Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Being Booked For College Admission Scandal

While Mark flaunted his muscular body at the age of 21 to pose for Calvin Klein underwear ads, now he’s using his fit figure to promote his brand Municipal. Wahlberg's Instagram account is filled with his videos while working out. The actor did not even take a day off for Christmas and shared a post on Christmas day, where he could be seen wishing his fans and followers a Merry Christmas from the gym. His caption read, "GO-TIME ⚡️ Merry Christmas🎄 Let’s hit 2021 hard! I’m getting a head start💪🏼 @performinspired #inspiredtobebetter" You can see the post here.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Binging On Indian Spices During Pregnancy; See Throwback Pic

Image Credits: Mark Wahlberg's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.