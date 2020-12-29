Rick Stein Opens Up About His Father Eric's Suicide; Says 'I Have Forgiven Him'

Celebrity chef Rick Stein has opened up about his father’s suicide. He was just 17 years old when his father, Eric, jumped off a clifftop on the Cornish coast. Rick Stein has said that he has forgiven his father for instigating his own violent death. Read ahead to know more details about the story:

Rick Stein's father's suicide

According to a report by The Daily Mail, celebrity chef Rick Stein has said that he has finally come to terms with his father’s suicide at the age of 58. He has also said that he has forgiven his father for instigating his own death and for the paid it caused him. Rick Stein was 17 years old when his father jumped off a cliff near their family home on the Cornish coast.

He spoke to Radio Times and said that a parent’s suicide is 'a kick in the teeth'. He also said that he is much more aware of his father’s positive side. He further added that the older he grows, the more he wants to be like his father.

Recalling the incident, Rick said that he, his sister Zeo and his father left their family home Redland and walked towards the lighthouse on Trevose Head. Inching towards the cliff’s edge, he said to Zoe that he told them he would do it. After saying this, he dived on the rocks beneath.

Rick later learned that his father had earlier unsuccessfully attempted suicide twice before. He has also said that he does not remember much about the funeral as he does not even remember if he was awake. He further added that his mother felt broken yet extremely furious as she felt let down. Rick Stein has also elaborated that it was difficult for her to be angry at someone who had just killed themselves. Stein is the father of three children. He is married to Sarah Burns.

What happened to Rick Stein's father?

Rick Stein’s father was suffering from bipolar disorder. He died by suicide in 1965 shortly after he took retirement as the Managing Director at Distillers Company. Rick Stein has also previously revealed that Eric had difficulty in coping up with the retirement and had experienced a couple of manic episodes because of his bipolar disorder.

