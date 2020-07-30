Masaba Gupta Reveals That She Is A Huge Fan Of Vyasar From 'Indian Matchmaking'

Netflix India just announced that they will be releasing a special extra episode of Indian Matchmaking that will reveal what happened to the contestants after the end of the show. This special, titled Indian Matchmaking: The Catch-up, is set to release tomorrow, on July 31, 2020, at 2 PM IST on Netflix India's YouTube Channel.

Several fans took to the comments section of the announcement post to reveal how excited they were for this catch-up episode. Even Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on the post and revealed that she was a huge fan-girl for Indian Matchmaking candidate Vyasar.

Masaba Gupta reveals that she is a major fan-girl of Indian Matchmaking's Vyasar

Also Read | Ayushmann Starrer 'Bala' To Be Screened At Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival In Toronto

Above is the announcement for Indian Matchmaking: The Catch-up that was shared online by Netflix India. In the caption for the post, Netflix India mentioned that this special episode would be "spilling ALL the tea" about the contestants of Indian Matchmaking.

Several fans took to the comments section to reveal how excited they were for this upcoming special episode. Even many well-known celebs commented on the post to show their love for their favourite contestants.

Also Read | ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

Popular Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta was one such celeb who was extremely excited for this upcoming catch-up episode. Moreover, Masaba Gupta also revealed that she was a huge fan-girl for Indian Matchmaking's Vyasar, who was the show's most beloved and popular contestant.

In her comment, Masaba Gupta claimed that she was "rooting for" Vyasar. She also wrote, in all caps, that Vyasar was the "Man of The Year". Check out Masaba Gupta's comment below.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharad Kelkar‘s First Portfolio Look Will Make You Go ‘oh Boy!’

Vyasar was undoubtedly one of Indian Matchmaking's most likeable contestants. Even the show's host, Sima Taparia, had a soft spot for him, even when she was critical of all other contestants. Vyasar now has a huge fan following of his own thanks to his stint in Indian Matchmaking.

The video shared by Netflix India was a brief trailer for the upcoming Indian Matchmaking: The Catch-up episode. The trailer featured multiple contestants, including Vyasar. All the contestants will discuss their lives after Indian Matchmaking with Youtuber Dolly Singh.

Also Read | Trainer Who Spoke To Sushant Singh Days Before Death, Claims, 'he Was Different With Rhea'

[Promo from Vyasar Twitter and Masaba Gupta Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.