Poster For Vijay's Upcoming Film 'Master' Released, Designer Reveals Why It Was Blurred

The first look poster for superstar Vijay's upcoming film, Master, was recently released online. While fans are excited about the movie's poster, many are confused as to why the poster is blurred. Some fans speculated that the poster was blurry to imply that Vijay's character is an alcoholic, while others have theorised that the poster is from the perspective of someone who has just been beaten up by him. Recently, the designers of the poster finally opened up about why they decided to make the image blurry.

Designers of first look poster for Vijay's Master talk about why it is blurry

Also Read | Vijay starrer 'Thalapathy 64' first look release date announced

In an interview with a news organisation, poster designer Gopi Prasanna revealed that the next poster they release will give fans a lead as to why the first look was blurry. The designer stated that while he was at the design table, he wondered if the poster needed a new layer. That is when he cracked the blurred effect idea.

Also Read | Sathish joins Thalaivar 168, also gets married; Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan attend

He added that the blurred effect was very close to the character. Once he pitched this idea, the entire team, including Lokesh and Vijay sir, became really excited. They even praised him and asked him how he tapped into such an idea. However, Gobi did not reveal the exact reason for the blurred effect and how it related to Vijay's character in the film. Though he did state that the upcoming poster would give fans more hints about the character. It is likely that fans will not know the true reason for the blurry poster until the film's release. Whatever the reason for the blurred image, it is connected to Vijay's arc and personality in the film.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's trailer for Kadaisi Vivasayi officially released

The first look for Master was released on December 31, 2019, as a new year's surprise for fans of Vijay. Recent reports have now stated that the next poster will be released on January 16, 2020, which also happens to be the birthday of Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is set to release on April 9, 2020.

Also Read | Vijay fans get New Year gift with title poster of next; celebs, netizens hail first look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.