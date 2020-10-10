Prince Harry, Meghan Accused Of 'interfering' In US Elections, Campaigning 'against' Trump

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry courted controversy for appealing the US citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, a Republican lawmaker on October 9 accused the couple of ‘interfering’ in the November balloting and ‘campaigning against’ Donald Trump. In a letter to the British government, Rep Jason Smith requested the administration to ensure that Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrain from interfering in the American election or “be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain”.

The Republican lawmaker’s disagreement came after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in a video last month and spoke about the upcoming US Elections and encouraged the Americans to vote.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it.



See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020

These remarks not only caused a major stir in the United States but also the UK. In the letter, Smith specifically mentioned that clip and said that the actions “represent a breach” of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality. The couple was featured in an ABC televised special for TIME’s list of world’s 100 most influential people.

As per reports, in the clip, Meghan Markle said, "Every four years we are told the same thing, that 'this is the most important election of our lifetime’. But this one is When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard," while Prince Harry said, “As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Read - Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Ditch Queen And Spend Christmas With 'surrogate' Dad

Read - Prince Harry And Meghan Appeal To End 'Structural Racism' During Black History Month

Couple did not endorse candidates

Even though the Sussex couple did not endorse any candidate or ask people to vote in a specific manner, many have interpreted their comments and Meghan’s past statements as a push for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Prince Harry still remains sixth in line for the throne despite officially stepping down from the royal duties earlier this year. As per reports, the Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from Prince Harry’s comments, claiming that the speech was in a personal capacity.

Meanwhile, just last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a landmark multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a wide range of content such as documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children’s content. The deal came under their new, yet-to-be-named production company.

Read - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Call To End 'structural Racism' In Black History Month Article

Read - Trump Says He's 'not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry 'lot Of Luck'

Image: AP