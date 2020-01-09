The Debate
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Decision Sparks UPROAR On Twitter; Netizens Divided

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry big announcement has not only shocked the Queen but also netizens as they cannot keep calm, Read tweets from netizens here.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are currently one of the most controversial couples of the Royal household. Be it anything that they do, they always end up making it to the headlines and receiving a lot of backlash from the society.

Once again, the Royal couple made it to the headlines for stepping down as senior royals without the consent of the Queen and Prince Charles.

This latest news about the Royal couple, Harry and Meghan, has not been taken well by the commoners as they were left in shock over the news from the Royal couple. 

In the official statement by the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was said that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work on to become financially independent. It was also said that they will continue to fully support Her Majesty, The Queen.

Check out the post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

While fans and friends were shocked by their statement as nobody saw it coming, many blame Meghan Markle for being the cause of separation. Ever since the couple got married, Meghan has been blamed for all the Royal mishaps that are being caused.

But Meghan also has got her fans who go on to protect her and responding back to the hate she receives. Clearly, the internet is divided as everyone has mixed reactions to the announcement. Check out a few tweets from the netizens below.

Image courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram

 

 

