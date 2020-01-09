Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Decision Sparks UPROAR On Twitter; Netizens Divided

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are currently one of the most controversial couples of the Royal household. Be it anything that they do, they always end up making it to the headlines and receiving a lot of backlash from the society.

Once again, the Royal couple made it to the headlines for stepping down as senior royals without the consent of the Queen and Prince Charles.

This latest news about the Royal couple, Harry and Meghan, has not been taken well by the commoners as they were left in shock over the news from the Royal couple.

In the official statement by the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was said that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work on to become financially independent. It was also said that they will continue to fully support Her Majesty, The Queen.

Check out the post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While fans and friends were shocked by their statement as nobody saw it coming, many blame Meghan Markle for being the cause of separation. Ever since the couple got married, Meghan has been blamed for all the Royal mishaps that are being caused.

But Meghan also has got her fans who go on to protect her and responding back to the hate she receives. Clearly, the internet is divided as everyone has mixed reactions to the announcement. Check out a few tweets from the netizens below.

Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family. They will be fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2020

Also read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

Cast Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 8, 2020

Also read | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share An Unseen Pic From Their Wedding

I'm so glad that Prince Harry is doing whatever he can to protect his wife and child. Diana would be proud of that good egg. Atta boy. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 8, 2020

Also read | Queen Elizabeth Gives A Christmas Speech; Fans Notice Harry And Meghan's Absence

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Also read | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Baby Archie's Pic As Part Of 2019 Highlights

Once upon a time a beautiful princess rescued a prince https://t.co/W8kCMmZbLr — Jenna Sauers (@jennasauers) January 8, 2020

The Crown hive.... season 12 is gonna be i n s a n e https://t.co/P2t4lkFRq3 — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) January 8, 2020

Image courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.