Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Baby Archie's Pic As Part Of 2019 Highlights

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently shared a picture of baby Archie on their official Instagram account, as part of a roundup video for 2019. The picture shows Prince Harry holding his seven-month-old son while wearing a blue beanie and an olive green coat. Archie, on the other hand, can be seen wrapped in a warm grey beanie, thick brown coat with matching brown boots.

The video posted along with a caption that read, “Looking back at 2019. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

READ: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Share Their Christmas Card; Baby Archie Steals Attention

The video also included moments like, Duke and Duchess royal visits, Prince Harry with Ed Sheeran and also the first moment the royal couple introduced baby Archie to the world. The video has also left internet users overwhelmed. One Instagram user commented, “What a beautiful recap of the year and one of the best photos of Harry and Archie”. Another wrote, “What a beautiful picture of HRH with baby Archie”.

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Miss A Royal Christmas Tradition? Here's Why

Duke and duchess share their Christmas card

The royals recently also shared their first family Christmas card with son Archie Harrison. Prince Harry and Meghan who did not celebrate this Christmas with the royal family looked picture perfect in their monochrome Christmas card. Baby Archie Harrison is seen stealing all the attention with his small eyes and cute face. The Christmas card was posted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on their Twitter handle. In the card, former Meghan Markle and baby Archie were twinning as both of them were wearing warm sweaters. Prince Harry, on the other hand, was seen wearing simple pants and shirts.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a six-week-long break. The royal couple spent quality time with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. Both spent their Christmas holidays in Canada and the same was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. After the Palace confirmed, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter and wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a ‘blessed and quiet stay’ in Canada.

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Break Another Royal Tradition?

READ: Meghan Markle Hasn't Worn Tiara Since Her Wedding To Prince Harry, Here’s Why