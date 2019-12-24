The Debate
The Debate
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Share Their Christmas Card; Baby Archie Steals Attention

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first family Christmas card with Son Archie Harrison. The Christmas card is very cute and adorable. Read on

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
prince harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the holiday mood as they are celebrating Christmas with Meghan’s family this year. The royals recently shared their first family Christmas card with Son Archie Harrison. The Christmas card is very cute and adorable which made all the masses go awe. Prince Harry and Meghan who are not celebrating this Christmas with the royal family looked picture perfect in their monochrome Christmas card.

Baby Archie Harrison is seen stealing all the attention with his small eyes and cute face. The Christmas card was posted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on their Twitter handle. In the card, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are twinning as both of them are wearing warm sweaters. Prince Harry has worn simple pants and shirts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a six-week-long break. The royal couple is spending quality time with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. Both will be spending their Christmas holidays in Canada and the same was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. After the Palace confirmed, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a ‘blessed and quiet stay’ in Canada.

Here's how netizens reacted:

