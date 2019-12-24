Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Share Their Christmas Card; Baby Archie Steals Attention

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the holiday mood as they are celebrating Christmas with Meghan’s family this year. The royals recently shared their first family Christmas card with Son Archie Harrison. The Christmas card is very cute and adorable which made all the masses go awe. Prince Harry and Meghan who are not celebrating this Christmas with the royal family looked picture perfect in their monochrome Christmas card.

Baby Archie Harrison is seen stealing all the attention with his small eyes and cute face. The Christmas card was posted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on their Twitter handle. In the card, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are twinning as both of them are wearing warm sweaters. Prince Harry has worn simple pants and shirts.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a six-week-long break. The royal couple is spending quality time with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. Both will be spending their Christmas holidays in Canada and the same was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. After the Palace confirmed, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a ‘blessed and quiet stay’ in Canada.

Here's how netizens reacted:

King Archie even inherited his dad's lip bite. No wonder his mum called him a flirt 😂. Make way ladies the royal heartbreaker is coming through pic.twitter.com/vgTXwqGlN6 — Bridget 🎄 🌲 🎄🎅 🎅 (@MaameAgyeiwaa36) December 23, 2019

This is soooooo cute - all of them but King Archie takes the prize 🥰🥰🥰 — Gayle Edwards 🛡💖 (@BreakthruDiva) December 23, 2019

This is such a sweet and heartwarming Christmas card photo. I'm so glad to see that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex(and Archie) are happy, healthy, thriving, & enjoying their holiday season surrounded by their loved one's. #MerryChristmas and happy holidays to the Sussex family. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) December 23, 2019

It's so lovely to see King Archie! This child will be bringing glory to family and to world ! While his name was announced in Windsor Castle, rainbow appeared over castle which is good omen. 🥰 — Maiu Eesti (@Estonian01) December 23, 2019

😍😍🥰🥰He’s Just so Adorable♥️😭💕 — Suitably FOR LAWSUITS BIG GINGE🛡🌪🕊😍🔥 (@suitablyforsus1) December 23, 2019

