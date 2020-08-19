Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Return To The UK, Says Author Omid Scobie

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently purchased their own family home in Santa Barbara. However, according to Finding Freedom's co-author Omid Scobie, the couple will be making their return to the UK as soon as the lockdown ends. In an interview with Royal Central, the Finding Freedom author revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "loved to get out there and be active in the field," which is why they will come back to the UK for charity work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to eventually return to the UK for charity work

Speaking to Royal Central, Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to continue their royal patronages in the UK even after their exit from the Royal Family. Omid added that the couple's base will still be in the United States. However, once the travel restrictions imposed by the lockdown are lifted, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start moving around again.

Omid further stated that the couple will return to the UK for both private and professional trips. The Finding Freedom author added that a lot of work that the couple has already started, including all four of Meghan Markle's patronages, is taking place on British soil. Omid Scobie then talked about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would ever return to the Royal Family.

The Finding Freedom co-author claimed that the couple was clearly in a good place and was very "forward-focused". Omid added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had even established a permanent family base in California. The author mentioned that the couple was more interested in issues that mattered to them and they were unlikely to ever return as working members of the Royal Family. However, the UK would always be important to them and they will continue working in the country.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durrand's Finding Freedom is a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The recently published book reveals details about why the couple decided to exit the British Royal Family. Finding Freedom also aims to clear misconceptions about the couple perpetuated by tabloids.

