MF Hussain's Birthday: A Look At The Painter's Life & Times When He Made Headlines

Maqbool Fida Hussain popularly known as M. F. Hussain was a controversial Indian artist, however, he was also known as one of the best painters in India. Born on September 17, 1915, the artist died of a heart attack on June 9, 2011. He was also named as the 'Picasso of India,' and Hussain articulated his ideas and concepts on canvas with pure excellence. He put together concepts from mythology and Indian ethnicity to create his work of art. And he celebrates his 105th birth anniversary, here’s a look at the times when he was unconventional for his time.

M. F. Hussain’s controversy

According to India TV, Hussain had a special connection with cinema and Bollywood and he was a great admirer of film actor but he was all gaga about Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. The artist was so fond of the Madhuri that he watched her film, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 67 times. Hussain also went on to make a full series of paintings on the actor. And it did not just end there, the artist also made the film 'Gajgamini' in 2000 with Madhuri. However, the film did not work wonders at the box office.

M. F. Hussain’s life in exile

As per Jagran Josh, M.F. Hussain lived in exile from 2006 until his death in 2011. Several lawsuits were brought against him accusing him of his obscene art. A warrant was also issued against Hussain for not appearing at a hearing, but the warrant was subsequently suspended. In 2008, after leaving India, Hussain was commissioned to create 32 paintings depicting Indian history. He completed eight paintings before his death in 2011. He was also commissioned to produce paintings on Arab culture by Qatar's first lady, Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned.

Also read | Chadwick Boseman Tribute: Boubou's Viral Painting Video Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

M. F. Hussain’s awards

In 1947, Hussain received an award for his paintings at the Bombay Art Society's annual exhibition, marking the beginning of a vivid, colourful career that awaits the artist's master. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1973, Padma Vibhushan in 1989, and was finally nominated Rajya Sabha in 1986.

Also read | Sunny Leone And Her Kids Make 6 Paintings As A Gift For Aunty Marci; Watch Video

M.F. Hussain’s career

In his early days in Mumbai, Hussain used to paint film posters to make money. He also worked in a toy factory, where he planned and produced freight work toys. He then later became India's highest-paid painter. His single canvases at Christie's auctions were worth up to $ 2 million, according to Jagran Josh.

Also read | R Madhavan's Son And Pup Make An Abstract Painting That Will Catch Your Eye; See Pics

Also read | Rembrandt Painting Rejected As Fake For Years Could Genuine, Wooden Frame Re-examined

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.