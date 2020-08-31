Chadwick Boseman Tribute: Boubou's Viral Painting Video Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Chadwick Boseman's death news sent shockwaves in the industry. Tributes continue to pour in, as fans and celebrities are grieving his loss. And now, a video by Senegalese artist named Boubou has gone immensely viral on social media. Boubou posted a video of himself in which he can be seen painting a portrait of the late actor, with four roses. Sharing the video, Boubou wrote, "RIP Chadwick Boseman."

Boubou's viral video

As soon as Boubou's Chadwick Boseman tribute video was up, it went viral in no time. A user wrote, "This is spiritual gift...its beyond talent..i am now like a learner...you are too good..accuracy, speed and precision. I pray my kids get a tutor like you. Rest in power Boseman." LL Cool J's wife- Simone I. Smith, Christian Keyes, Daara J's official Instagram account, Supa Ced, Duckie Thot and others dropped comments on Boubou's viral video.

Former American basketball player, Rex Chapman shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Incredible Chadwick Boseman tribute by Senegalese artist Boubou. Best thing you’ll see today." After which, netizens flocked to comment on the post. Check out how users reacted to Chadwick Boseman tribute video by Boubou.

Incredible Chadwick Boseman tribute by Senegalese artist Boubou.



Best thing you’ll see today... pic.twitter.com/Sj0dGFHX2I — Rex ChapmanðŸ‡ðŸ¼ (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020

Netizens react

Of all the things I’ve seen today It’s this that’s brought tears to my eyes it’s so beautiful what a gift — Cart’en CinvisibleðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² (@ten03408016) August 29, 2020

This guy why so soon i wish things would back to normal but its too late may your soul rest in peace — Martinex (@Martine37902365) August 30, 2020

And making me cry again. — Donald Earl Collins (@decollins1969) August 29, 2020

The music makes me soooooo sad ðŸ˜ž like my heart heavy RIPðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/wlfzBcxKaz — Samirawite (@samsocole) August 30, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's death

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as King T'Challa from Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Chadwick breathed his last after a four-year-long battle with the colon cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who also shared a statement on his official social media handles.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.â£ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. â£A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. â£It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. â£He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. â£The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," read the statement.

Also Read | Heartbreaking tweet announcing Chadwick Boseman's death 'most liked ever', Twitter says

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's death: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & other B'town celebs pay tributes

Chadwick Boseman's movies

Boseman began his career in 2003 by starring in an episode of Third Watch. Chadwick Boseman's movies like Get on Up, Marshall, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame were very well-received. He became a sensation as his role T'Challa from Black Panther hit the bullseye.

Also Read | Toddler Sleeps With Dog In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'warm And Safe' | Watch

Also Read | Viral Video Of Snake Sipping Water From Human's Palm Leaves Twitterati 'awestruck'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.