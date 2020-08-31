Rembrandt Painting Rejected As Fake For Years Could Genuine, Wooden Frame Re-examined

A painting by renowned 17th-century artist Rembrandt, which was for a long period of time had been discarded as fake, has now been revealed as one from his workshop and possibly from the painter himself.

According to The Guardian, the painting titled Head of a Bearded Man (c 1630) had been rejected by the Rembrandt Research Project in 1981 as fake or a work of imitation, but it has now been revealed that the wood used in the frame is from the same oak tree used in other Rembrandt's famous works from the era.

The wood panel was reportedly analysed by Peter Klein, one of the world’s leading dendrochronologists, and he said that the wood used for making the frame of the painting came from the same oak tree used in some of his other works between 1618-28.

The postcard-sized painting came into the forefront after An Van Camp joined the Ashmolean museum in Oxford in 2015 as a curator and decided to look into the possible work of Rembrandt that had been rejected as fake and was kept in the basement. She said that the recent research suggests that it may be from the workshop of Rembrandt but if it is a work of the painter himself or not, will be followed and looked into soon.

The Ashmolean Museum was organising a major Young Rembrandt exhibition in February until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum has opened the exhibition again until 1 November.

