MF Hussain's Birthday: Times When The Painter Admired His Favourite Muse Madhuri Dixit

M F Hussain's birth anniversary is celebrated today, September 17. MF Hussain's paintings gave him major recognition all over the world. From goddesses to heroines, MF Hussain's paintings had it all. Interestingly, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit was his most favourite muse. The painter was seemingly so in love with the actor that he was often referred to as 'Madhuri Fida Hussain'. Here are the times when MF Hussain showered love on his all-time favourite muse, Madhuri Dixit.

MF Hussain and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

MF Hussain was mesmerised by Madhuri Dixit after her movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Before her movie, MF Hussain was a huge fan of Sridevi. The painter adored her dance and acting skills in the movie. In his autobiography, he also mentioned that Madhuri Dixit called him for tea at her house. Reportedly, MF Hussain watched Madhuri Dixit's movie for 67 times.

MF Hussain's Gaja Gamini starring Madhuri Dixit

MF Hussain used to paint a lot of paintings inspired by Madhuri Dixit. The painter adored her so much that he decided to make a movie with her. MF Hussain made his debut as a director with the movie Gaja Gamini. Madhuri Dixit portrayed the lead role in the movie alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It was his ode to womanhood and his muse of the time, Madhuri Dixit. The movie released in the year 2000.

#Gajagāminī (#गजगामिनी) - A woman of a stately (elephant-like) walk.

Remember how celebrated artist #MFHussain Saheb dedicated a series of paintings to his muse #MadhuriDixit called #Gajagamini? He even made a film on same subject. https://t.co/Lo190nvkpc pic.twitter.com/2W34CCHsMs — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) June 21, 2020

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates 29 years of 'Saajan', says 'instantly decided to be a part'

MF Hussain's love saga after Madhuri Dixit's marriage

MF Hussain’s love didn’t disappear even when Madhuri Dixit married Dr Nene, he kept painting her. In an excerpt in Hussain’s autobiography Where Art Thou, he revealed, “The fraternity would ask me, ‘How come she’s still in your paintings? We don’t see much of her, anywhere else, nowadays.’ To that my reply was, she married Dr Shriram Nene and has left for Colorado. She’s so far and yet so close.”

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit Nene marks 19 years of 'Lajja' with fan-made ‘Badi Mushkil’ videos

MF Hussain and Madhuri Dixit's comeback movie Aaja Nachle

Madhuri Dixit made a grande comeback with the movie Aaja Nachle. The critics and audience widely lauded the actor's dancing skills. MF Hussain reportedly booked a whole theatre for watching Madhuri Dixit's movie. He was always keen on watching every films of the diva. He even made several paintings as a tribute to Madhuri Dixit's films.

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit Nene shares her family recipe of 'ukdiche modak'; Watch how to make it

MF Hussain celebrates motherhood of Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where she talked about MF Hussain's call after her first child. Talking about MF Hussain, she said that he called her after her son Aryan was born and expressed his wish to paint her as a mother after he had painted her as a heroine for several years. She further revealed that he came to Denver and painted her as a mother. The actor also called him a saint who was not interested in materialistic love.

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit Nene recalls Hrithik-Preity's 'Chupke Se Sun' as she posts stunning portrait

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.