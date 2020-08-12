Mia Khalifa Auctions Infamous Glasses, To Donate Money To Aid Victims Of Beirut Blast

The Beirut blast video certainly shocked the entire world as soon as it surfaced on social media. The news spread like fire and the celebrities have been trying to help the victims of the blast. Similarly, former adult star Mia Khalifa happens to be one of the stars who took a step forward to help victims of Beirut blast. Read more to know how did Mia Khalifa help the victims.

Mia Khalifa helps victims of the Beirut blast

Mia Khalifa decided to auction her infamous glasses and donate the money raised to the Lebanese Red Cross. Within six hours of the auction being announced, Khalifa managed to raise around $11,400 and by 11th, the bidding reached $100,000. She shared the information through her Instagram and wrote, “The novelty glasses are the best prop. I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!"

She also said that she will auction other items, including her retainer, a used sideburn razor, and a loofah in order to help the people of Lebanon. She also confirmed that all the money that is going to be raised will go to the Lebanese Red Cross.

More about the Beirut blast

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon recently witnessed one of the most destructive explosions in history. A number of videos of the blast have been shared by Lebanese locals. All these videos show a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave was released during the blast that flipped a number of cars in the surroundings and even damaged distant buildings. Reportedly, the blast has taken over 100 lives and injured more than 6,000 people.

A number of news houses have been saying that the blast was caused by a fire that was sparked by a welder. The fire reached 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, an ingredient used to make fertilizer bombs that was illegally stored in the building. The explosion took around 135 lives and injured more than 6,000 others. The blast caused damage worth up to $ 5.2 billion. The people of Lebanon said that the explosion was so huge and loud that it could be heard 110 miles across the sea in Cyprus. It has been said that the explosion had one fifth the power of a nuclear bomb.

