Mia Khalifa Advises Young Girls Not To Make Adult Videos For Quick Cash

Mia Khalifa recently gave some advice to girls if any were thinking about going into the adult film industry. According to media reports, Mia Khalifa, who is a former adult movie star had made 11 videos during a three-month period back in 2014. It has been around six years since she quit the adult film industry. According to media reports, Mia Khalifa told the young girls to not make adult videos as a quick way to earn some cash as the experience will traumatize them for their entire lives.

Also Read | Mia Khalifa Has Hilarious Reaction To Her 'death Hoax' Spread By Twitter User; See Post

Mia Khalifa on her short stint in the adult film industry

Despite retiring from the adult film industry more than six years ago, Mia Khalifa continues to be trending on adult websites. The 27-year-old took to her TikTok account to speak about the impact of making adult videos she had on her mental health.

In the short clip shared by her, she is seen staring blankly in her apartment wearing a gown, while upbeat music played in the background and lights flashing around her.

The text in her video read as, “That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people’s only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic 3 months of your life when you were 21.” She also said that it is not worth it when a TikTok user joked about joining the adult film industry for earning huge money.

Also Read | Mia Khalifa's Premier League Dream Team Ft Aaron Mooy, Harry Redknapp And Left-back Rice

See the video here

The video has more than 2.3 million views and around 5000 comments on the video-sharing platform. Mia Khalifa had also responded to a tweet in which she said, “They make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future.” referring to the adult film industry.

Despite being a popular adult actor, reports said that she has only made around £9,600 from her videos and she has not earned any money since quitting. She had also mentioned that she has unsuccessfully tried to get her videos removed.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Team In India Working Towards July 31 Release, Awaits Govt Nod

Mia Khalifa's tweet

Please please please think about this if you are considering the sex industry. They make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future. https://t.co/yPYJf7xpA4 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Also Read | When Keanu Reeves Refused To Make Winona Ryder Cry On The Sets Of 'Dracula'; Details Here

Mia Khalifa’s net worth

According to various websites, Mia Khalifa’s net worth is approximately around $2 million. She is currently known as a sports pundit and a social media star. Earlier this year, Mia Khalifa got engaged to her chef boyfriend Robert Sandberg.

Mia Khalifa's Instagram

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.