Makeup Artist Mickey Contractor Opens Up About Working In PPE Suits Amid Unlock 1.0

Many hotspots in India are still under lockdown and many celebrities are indulging in different activities to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Apart from this, the world is slowly and gradually opening and everyone is trying to get back to the new normalcy during then Unlock 1.

Like other industries, the entertainment industry also has resumed its operations partly with the new guideline and precautions. Recently, one of Bollywood’s well-known makeup artist Mickey Contractor took to his Instagram and gave a glimpse into how the world of entertainment looks like.

Read Also | Arunachal Pradesh: Medics Pin Their Photos On PPE Suits To Counsel COVID-19 Patients

Mickey Contractor works in PPE Suits in Unlock 1

On Tuesday, June 23, Mickey Contractor shared a picture of himself in which he is seen at a shoot of a film. In the picture, he is seen wearing a face shield and a PPE suit to prevent the spread of the virus. In the post, Micky is also seen covering his face with a mask. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Madhya Pradesh: Salon Workers Wear PPE Suits While Giving Haircuts Amid COVID-19 Spread

Mickey Contractor captioned the post and wrote:

On shoots this is how it’s going to be for a while. Worn it since the last 2 hours and can’t wait to rip it off!!!! Hats off to all the health care workers who have been doing this since months!!🙏🏻

Read Also | Domestic Flights Resume At Kolkata Airport; Passenger Wears PPE Suit While Traveling

Mickey also talked to a daily and expressed that his suit has been given to the entire makeup team. It was also reported that they were getting the suits as soon as they reached the set. Mickey Contractor then talked about how he fells woking in a PPE suit. He expressed that it is very tough and the person inside the PPE suit and feel uneasiness, heat and claustrophobic. The makeup artist then mentioned that the Air Conditioners are on yet the heat can affect one person. He then also added that going to the washroom is a big task as the whole suit has to be removed.

Read Also | PPE Suits For CISF Personnel Deployed At Airport

Mickey Contractor then expressed his gratitude towards the healthcare workers who are working in the suits for months now. He then added that he can continue this for some more time. But if the work exceeds for 10 days and goes on for up to 12 hours then he will not be doing it. He then expressed that he will reconsider the project and will keep his safety first. He also added that he sanitised his hands for over 20 t0 30 times in one day.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.