Miley Cyrus And Other Hollywood Celebs Who Have Immense Love For Their Pets

A number of stars around the world have pets that they love and adore to their cores. Most of these celebrities have adorable and have been vocal about their love on their social media handles. Here is a list of few such stars.

International celebrities and their adorable pets

1. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner had a dog of the Alaskan Klee Kai breed, who reportedly died in a car accident in New York. The couple has been very expressive about their love for the adorable dog.

The dog was called Waldo and was often snapped with the couple on various occasions. Have a look at a few of the pictures.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has been a dog person for the longest time. She had a Chihuahua called Tinkerbell. The little creature was often spotted in her purse.

However, she lost the animal, after which she got a few more. The dogs are called the Hilton pets. Her favourite, reportedly, is Diamond Baby. Have a look at her pets here.

3. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has a number of animals taken up as pets. She has birds, fishes, dogs and many more animals. She has often posted about the pig that she takes care of. The pig is called Bubba Sue. Here are the pig and a dog for whom she flaunts her love.

4. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has a profile full of motorbikes and dogs. The Venom actor was very fond of his dog Woody, who passed away in 2017.

He has adopted a few other dogs since the sad demise of Woody. He has a white dog whom he lovingly calls Angel.

Read | Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus And Other Hollywood Stars Transformation You Might Have Missed

Read | Miley Cyrus Trolled By Fans Online After She Calls Herself 'punk' In A Caption

5. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s love for cats has been something very renowned amongst her fans. She has cats named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson. She has often been spotted with these adorable creatures.

Image Courtesy: Joe Jonas and Miley Cyrus Instagram

Read | Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Coping With Liam Hemsworth Divorce By Doing THIS; Details Inside

Read | Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Gabriella Brooks After Marriage Settlement With Miley Cyrus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.