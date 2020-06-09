Last Updated:

Tax Should Be Based On Consumption Instead Of Earning, Says Milind Soman; Netizens Debate

Milind Soman suggested that tax should be based on consumption instead of earning. Netizens debated, some supporting it and many pointing out its loopholes.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Tax should be based on consumption instead of earning, says Milind Soman; netizens debate

Taxation is one of the crucial components of not just an individual’s income, but also the revenue that the government generates. During every year’s budget by the government, one of the most anticipated announcements that is looked forward is on taxation, which includes how much tax every income slab is required to pay. Citizens are often not too pleased with the percentage, sometimes a significant one, being deducted from the earnings.

Milind Soman recently took to Twitter to put forth a suggestion regarding taxation. The actor wrote that a person should be taxed on the basis of one’s consumption and not the earnings.

Here's the tweet

Netizens put forth their views in the comments section and it was divided. Some of them felt it was a good idea. 

However, majority of them did not give a thumbs up to the idea. Most pointed out that a tax on the basis of consumption was already in place, referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) or Indirect Tax.

Some also felt that an idea like this could be tougher on the economically weaker section of the society, as they might spend a bigger percentage from their earnings, as compared to the rich, or how both the poor and rich would pay the same tax on a particular product.

A few were also of the opinion that such a proposal will lead to people avoiding expenditure, something that could hamper the economy.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman had made headlines recently on Twitter when he announced that he is uninstalling TikTok, backing scientist-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk’s call to boycott Chinese products amid the border skirmishes. The former supermodel keeps sharing inspirational posts on Instagram as far as his fitness is concerned. The Bajirao Mastani star’s wife Ankita Konwar too joins in as the couple set ‘goals.’

First Published:
