Baby Yoda Has Finally Been Added To Minecraft Thanks To A Dedicated Fan

The Mandalorian is one of the most trending shows on Disney + and its massive popularity can be attributed to one single adorable character, that is Baby Yoda. The extremely cute child of Yoda's mysterious species was introduced to us in the very first episode of The Mandalorian. From the very moment that fans saw Baby Yoda, they were immediately enamoured by his adorable design and the internet was instantly flooded with memes and forums dedicated to this 50-year-old alien baby. Recently, a fan of the character and a modder for the game Minecraft announced that he would be adding Baby Yoda into the game.

You can finally add Baby Yoda into your Minecraft



Youtuber Miles Playz recently shared a video on his channel where he gave his viewers a preview of his Baby Yoda data pack for Minecraft. The mod is finally downloadable and you can watch his video to see how the NPC of Baby Yoda will function once he is in the game. The tiny, green, blocky version of Baby Yoda will not only be able to walk around while looking adorable but will also be capable of using force powers to lift up enemy mobs. Not only that, but this model will also have an animation of him drinking some soup.

Speaking to the Minecraft Subreddit, Miles also revealed that Baby Yoda will act as a follower in the game. He will be able to follow you around in the Minecraft world and will also help you fight against any monster that attacks you. Just a few days prior, another group of modders also announced that they are working on adding Baby Yoda to the popular game Star Wars: Battlefront 2. With the massive popularity of Baby Yoda, it is likely that he will be added into several games by fans. Perhaps we will soon get to see the character in other popular games like Skyrim or Fallout.

